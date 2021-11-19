NIA launches Bay View Gardens Housing Development in Rices, Gingerland

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 19, 2021)- – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) through the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), has launched a fourth housing development in just over three months, this time in Rices Village, Gingerland.

Delivering featured remarks at the launch ceremony for Bay View Gardens Housing Development on November 18, 2021, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Lands and Housing in the NIA, revealed that the development encompassed 1.89 acres of land which would accommodate eight homes. He said the lots range from 5535 square feet to 7260 square feet.

“There is some significance to the launching ceremonies in that the sooner you get these developments launched, the quicker the recipients of these offers can go to their bank and do the necessary negotiation so they can get their mortgage in place so we can start to construct. So we are having these launch ceremonies so we can move towards the construction phase in short order and in that regard, we move towards the handing over and then the homeowner occupying their home in terms of a few months,” he said.

Mr. Jeffers noted that the development in Rices is consistent with what the NIA and NHLDC has done throughout the entire island – provided quality, affordable homes for the people of Nevis.

He congratulated the individuals who had received offers from the NHLDC and are now on their way to home ownership, highlighting the multiplier effect of home construction on the economy. The Housing Minister said everyone gets ‘a piece of the pie’ including the land owner, persons clearing the land, contractors and subcontractors, electricians, plumbers, tilers, carpenters, architects, and painters.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development and parliamentary representative for St. George, welcomed the development in his constituency, saying it allowed persons from the area to own a home where they originated.

“It’s been some time since we’ve had a housing development launched in St. George, Gingerland and that is why I am extra happy. So this is indeed a very welcomed move by the NHLDC and a welcomed move by the Nevis Island Administration.

“I must commend very highly the NHLDC and the staff there, and the Minister with responsibility for Lands and Housing, the Honorable Alexis Jeffers, for the excellent work that they have been doing over the years in providing not only affordable but quality homes to the residents and citizens of Nevis.

“It’s a small bit of land but it’s a start for the constituency and we will be actively looking for more land in Gingerland so we can satisfy the needs of the people of Gingerland for housing,” he said.

Gingerland resident Ms. Chelseair Maynard, was one of the persons selected for the housing development. She expressed gratitude to the government and the NHLDC for the opportunity to own a home.

“When I got my phone call at first I was like ‘Is this really happening to me?’ The one feeling I had was joy, joy for the opportunity given to me by the Nevis Island Administration and NHLDC. I’m overjoyed; I’m over the moon. Thank you. I really appreciate this offer,” she said.

The Deputy Premier indicated that the NIA intends to launch a fifth housing development in the coming weeks- phase three of the Cedar View Housing Development in Maddens.

The NIA launched Mountain Crest Residences on Craddock Road on September 09, Sugar Mill Residences in Hamilton Estate on September 23, and Chimney Crescent Housing Development at Low Ground Estate on October 21.