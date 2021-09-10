NIA launches new housing development in St. Paul’s

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 10, 2021) – – The Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC) has launched a new housing development in the parish of St. Paul’s that will see 21 individuals and families realize their dream of home ownership.

Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Lands and Housing in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Chairman of the NHLDC Board of Directors, said the new development, Mountain Crest Residences, is another demonstration of the NIA’s commitment to provide affordable housing for the people of Nevis.

“It is 3.36307 acres of land and it was purchased at a cost of $1,107,000.10. That is a significant sum. Any property in and around the Charlestown area is expensive…

“On this property you will have eventually 22 lots, including a green space. The number of applicants indicated there is a huge demand for housing in Nevis. The demand has outstripped the supply but for those who are able to own a home here we want you to understand that it is a privilege …Only 21 persons can eventually own a home here so I want you to be proud of your accomplishment in terms of getting a home…

“We don’t build projects anymore. We are building housing developments, communities that we believe will play a major role in the overall development of this our beloved island. May you as the homeowners that will live here have a wonderful life, raise your family and have a comfortable environment in which to exist,” he said.

The Deputy Premier also highlighted the fact that Hon. Spencer Brand, Parliamentary representative for St. Paul’s, had been relentless in lobbying the Cabinet to purchase the property in order that constituents could own a piece of the rock.

Mr. Brand, present at the launch ceremony, said it was a good day for the people of St. Paul’s and he was extremely pleased that despite the financial challenges experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NIA had been able to purchase the land for the new housing development.

“The launching of this housing development in my constituency, the Mountain Crest Residences, is another good day for the people of St. Paul’s. When I became the representative for St. Paul’s, I recognized that there was not even a square foot of land in St. Paul’s for housing, and so we set about to try and find it wherever we could. Price for privately owned land was prohibitive, but through perseverance on the part of Cabinet the NIA was able to purchase the plot of land.

“I believe that this is an expansion of the constituency of St. Paul’s. I believe it will allow for the people of St. Paul’s to own their own homes as many other persons in the various constituencies throughout Nevis. I want to use this opportunity to say to all those homeowners that you are one of the fortunate ones because from my last tally I believe we have seen over 200 applicants for 22 lots here in Charlestown,” he said.

One such successful applicant Mr. Jomo Smithen expressed his gratitude at being afforded the opportunity to own a home in the area where he was born and raised.

“I think I can speak for all homeowners who were given the opportunity to be a part of this initiative by the Nevis Island Administration and the NHLDC. I would like to say a hearty thank you to them for allowing us to be homeowners in this endeavour.”

Also in attendance at the auspicious event were Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Mrs. Helene Anne Lewis, Legal Advisor to the NIA, the General Manager and other staff of the NHLDC, Mr. Ernie France, General Manager of TDC Nevis Ltd., and Mr. Carlyle “Bhingie” Pemberton, Retail Manager at SL Horsford’s Nevis Centre.

Construction has already started on two homes at the Mountain Crest Residences development at the top of Craddock Road. More homes will be built as successful applicants secure mortgage financing.