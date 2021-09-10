TDC presents Culturama 47 Kaiso finalists with sponsorship cheques

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 10, 2021) – – The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC), title sponsor of the Culturama 47 Senior Kaiso Competition, has distributed preparation cheques to all eight finalists competing in this year’s virtual show.

The handing over ceremony was held in the showroom in TDC Home and Building Depot at Pinneys on Thursday, September 09, 2021.

Mr. Ernie France, Managing Director of TDC Nevis Ltd., said the company is proud to be associated with the Kaiso competition and to continue its longstanding partnership with the Culturama Committee.

“It’s a pleasure to be associated with the calypso show. I look forward with great anticipation every year when we distribute the cheques and meet the calypsonians.

“It’s a show that will be held virtually this year but not withstanding that and the current environment that we are in, we have decided to continue our sponsorship. So we are partnering again this year with the Culturama Committee and with the Calypso Show committee in particular,” he said.

During the handing over ceremony the finalists also selected the positions they will perform in on competition night.

The order of performances for the TDC Senior Kaiso Competition on September 18, 2021 is as follows:

#1. Bahowlah The Meek

#2. King Astro

#3. King Hollywood (reigning)

#4. Murray

#5. King Dis N Dat

#6. King Kirwin

#7. Lady Destiny

#8. Sookie

Mr. France wished the entertainers well and encouraged members of the general public at home and abroad to logon to the online stream and support the event.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Chairman of the Culturama Secretariat and Culturama 47, conveyed gratitude to Mr. France and the TDC Group of Companies for their continued support of the annual Festival through the generous sponsorship.

He announced that thanks to TDC’s financial contribution, fans will no longer have to pay to view the Kaiso Finals; the Committee will be be offering the show free of cost online. He invited all calypso lovers to simply log on to the Culturama and NTV Facebook and YouTube pages on September 18 starting at 8 p.m.