NIA Ministry of Education and Sports issues release on post-Sports Meet incident

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 16, 2024)- The following is a press release from the Ministry of Education, Library Services, Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration:

The Ministry of Education, Library Services, Youth and Sports received word of an unfortunate incident which took place last evening. Reports indicate that the incident took place at Nevis Athletic Stadium after the Gingerland Secondary School’s Sports Meet. According to the preliminary information, two young adult males received non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the matter.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind the public that acts of violence are not condoned at any event. We encourage all persons to show the deserved respect to our students, staff, parents, and members of our community.

We wish all a safe and successful track and field season.