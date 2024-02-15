Premier Brantley receives courtesy call from US Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados His Excellency Roger F. Nyhus

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 15, 2024)- United States Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados His Excellency Roger F. Nyhus paid a courtesy call on Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley on Thursday, February 15, at the historic Bath Hotel in Nevis.

Ambassador Nyhus is in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on his first official visit to the territory since his recent appointment. Ahead of his visit to Nevis the Ambassador had presented his credentials to Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew in Basseterre.

Premier Brantley was delighted to welcome Ambassador Nyhus on his very first visit to the island of Nevis.

“We want to welcome you to Nevis. We are very grateful that on this trip, which was for official purposes, you were able to visit us over here and to come to Bath Hotel, because the renovations that are being done here have been done in large measure through the assistance of the United States Government,” the Premier stated, expressing his gratitude to the US Government for helping to fund the restoration of the iconic Bath Hotel.

Premier Brantley pledged Nevis’ commitment as part of the Federal construct to the continued strong bilateral relationship that the United States of America and St. Kitts and Nevis have enjoyed. He extended an invitation to the US diplomat to visit Nevis in the future to enjoy more of what the island has to offer.

Ambassador Nyhus thanked the Premier for his hospitality and pledged to return to Nevis.

“I’m really happy to visit with you here in your beautiful island. I actually will be back both professionally and personally, and I intend to visit frequently.”

The Ambassador disclosed some of the issues discussed in meeting with Premier Brantley on location, particularly leveraging his business relationships in the hopes of forging economic partnerships that will redound to the benefit of the island and people of Nevis.

“I think we have so many issues of common interest, addressing climate change as we were just discussing, economic development. I spent 30 years in the private sector and I am really excited to share those connections and help introduce American businesses to Nevis and I really look forward to partnering with you as [this is] a beginning of a very fruitful relationship and building on our past successes like the Bath Hotel,” he said.

During his visit to the Bath Hotel the Ambassador met with Board President of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) Mr. Richard Lupinacci and other members of the Board. He was treated to a brief overview of the building’s history and provided with an update on the ongoing renovations.

While in Nevis Ambassador Nyhus and his team took the opportunity to visit the Hamilton House on Hunkins Drive, the birthplace of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.