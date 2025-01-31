NIA Ministry of Human Resources Announces Vacancy For Legal Counsel

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Human Resources:

VACANCY AT THE LEGAL DEPARTMENT

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, on behalf of the Legal Department invites applications to fill the role of LEGAL COUNSEL.

OVERVIEW

The Legal Department is searching for a qualified individual with a strong understanding of corporate law and legal defense strategies. The Legal Counsel will support the department by ensuring that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) adheres to the law; providing advice and monitoring all applicable aspects of the law to ensure that the NIA follows the proper processes and procedure when handling legal matters. The individual will also be responsible for assisting the legal team in representing the NIA in litigation matters.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Legal Counsel will be expected to:

Identify and monitor emerging legal developments, and regulatory requirements and adjust accordingly

Provide advice on contentious and litigation matters and mitigate legal risks

Provide strategic legal advice to senior management and represent the NIA in Legal proceedings

Assist with the drafting and maintenance of corporate policies and procedures

Negotiate and draft contracts and agreements

Litigating matters on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)

Preparing Leases, Crown Grants, Memorandum of Transfers, Deeds Caveats, Order of Withdrawal of Caveats, Instruments of Appointments and other Legal Documents.

Preparing Advice/Legal Opinions upon the request of Permanent Secretaries and/or Department Heads

Reviewing Marriage Applications and supporting documents

Complete ongoing Legal research relative to legal opinions and court matters

Drafting letters and court documents

Report to the Senior Legal Counsel

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a Legal Education Certificate. At least five (5) years legal experience

A high degree of professional ethics and integrity

A commitment to excellent performance; ability to work under pressure and manage time effectively

Ability to provide sound legal analysis, exercise good judgment and provide actionable recommendations

Team Player – ability to work collaboratively with senior staff in legal and other disciplines

A track record of preparing high quality, influential legal advice

Experience in developing and implementing significant legal research projects

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with meticulous attention to detail

Good interpersonal skills – proactively solves problems and makes decisions

SALARY: The proposed salary scale is N35-N42.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by February 21st, 2025 , to:

MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site.

CONTACT NUMBER: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5161/5163/5160

EMAIL Applications to: hrd@niagovkn.com

