Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley to Attend 3rd Council of Ministers: Energy Meeting to Advance Sustainable Energy Development in OECS

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2025) – Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, will join regional leaders at the 3rd Council of Ministers: Energy meeting to discuss a transformative roadmap for sustainable energy development in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Premier Brantley underscored the importance of regional collaboration in achieving energy security and economic transformation through renewables.

“This meeting is timely and allows us of the OECS to share ideas and maintain the momentum of transforming our economies and communities through greater use of renewable energy sources. Together we can achieve and surpass global benchmarks for carbon substitution by renewables,” he stated.

Scheduled to be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on February 4-5, the meeting will convene top regional officials, including the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis; Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities in the government of St. Kitts and Nevis; and Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS. Themed “Sustainable Energy: Creating Opportunities for Reinventing the Economy of the OECS,” the conference will serve as a platform for endorsing the OECS Sustainable Energy Roadmap 2025-2035, setting ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption.

A key focus of the discussions will be the advancement of geothermal energy as a viable renewable resource for the region. Nevis has made significant strides in its own geothermal energy project, positioning itself as a leader in the sustainable energy transition. The Nevis Geothermal Project aims to generate clean, renewable power, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels while fostering economic growth and job creation. Once operational, the project is expected to provide a stable, cost-effective energy source for Nevis and potentially neighbouring islands.

The two-day event will feature key policy discussions on topics such as Caribbean energy interconnection, the economics of sustainable energy, and the development of a framework for geothermal energy standards. Ministers are expected to endorse measures that will accelerate the region’s transition towards a cleaner and more resilient energy future.