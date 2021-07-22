NIA moves to secure water resource on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 22, 2021) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has moved into another phase in the Water Enhancement Project at Hamilton Estate Reservoir which will offer greater protection for the island’s water resource.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services, explained at a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly that the move is designed for security and protection of the Nevis Water Department’s largest water production site.

“We would have installed a water storage tank. We would have installed a water filtration system. We would have connected a well that has been dormant for many years into the system and have it being treated. Now we are securing that site.

“We believe that our water resource must be secured. We have completed securing the site there at the intersection of Jessups and Barnes Ghaut, and we are now ensuring that we complete the water facility there in the Hamilton area,” he said.

On completion, the Hamilton Reservoir Site Fencing Project will secure the water storage facility at Hamilton.

The fencing at the reservoir site is one of several components of a larger programme for the area which includes the development of a water well near the reservoir site with a production capacity of more than 230 imperial gallons per minute; the treatment of the water to remove above normal iron and manganese levels by the installation of the water filtration system at the site which was largely funded by the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF); and the removal of the old leaking reservoir at the site and replacing it with a new Aquastore glass fused 400,000 imperial gallon reservoir and the installation of a metal frame roof on the old stone-concrete storage tank which was built in 1904 to added storage to the site.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works and Water Services told the Department of Information on July 22 that following a transparent bidding process, the NIA issued labour and material contracts to Liburd’s Construction and Tim Caines & Associates to construct the fence at a total cost of $454,380.39.

The project has an execution period of five months with building works to be completed within two months.

The works include the removal of existing old fence including chain-link wire, metal poles and other discarded materials; the supply and installation of 914.35 feet of new perimeter fence; supply and installation of one driveway; supply and

installation of two access gates; supply and installation of one pedestrian gate; inspection of the existing electrical service and upgrade as approved; supply and installation of automatic gate and warning lights at Hamilton road main entrance; supply and installation of solar powered lights at the Hamilton road second and rear entrances.

He said the Nevis Water Department intends to fence all reservoir sites on the island so as to increase the protection and security of the island’s water resource.