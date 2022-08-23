NIA seeking to fill vacant position of Medical Officer of Health

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 23, 2022) — The following notice is from the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Medical Officer of Health.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, is searching for a resilient and dedicated leader to fill the position of Medical Officer of Health. The officer will be accountable to the Permanent Secretary and will be responsible for supervising all Public Health Departments. One will oversee the development and performance of essential public health functions and services while working collaboratively with District Medical Officers and the Coordinator of Community Health Nursing.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The subsequent is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Medical Officer of Health:

o Oversee all Public Health Departments

o Assessing, developing and implementing health policies

o Provide guidance and ensure adherence to the Public Health Act, Mental Health Act and related regulations that governs Public Health’s operations

o Developing appropriate responses to and providing effective leadership during public health emergencies

o Collection, analysis and reporting of strategic health information

o Lead in the development of activities pertaining to the promotion of good health and wellness

o Advising on procedures that facilitates the prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

o Advising on procedures that facilitates the prevention and control of environmental threats to human health

o Guiding the Public Health team in assessing Nevisian communities in order to recommend and implement strategies to improve the general health of communities

o Providing administrative and clinical direction to managers and health professionals

o Building and maintaining a positive working relationship with the Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis

o Communicating directly to elected officials and the general public on pertinent matters of health

JOB REQUIREMENTS

o Must possess a Medical Degree.

o An additional degree or certification in Public Health/ Epidemiology/ Community Medicine would be an asset. If not, one must undergo studies in Public Health upon employment.

o A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a managerial role or related working environment

o Must have high levels of integrity, transparency, be objective, tactful, confidential, professional

o Excellent team-player and leadership skills; ability to manage and empower staff

o Conflict resolution and negotiation skills; analytical; proactive in problem solving; solution oriented

o Excellent communication (listening, writing, speaking) skills

o Ability to work in a multicultural environment and maintain effective working relations

o Ability to work under pressure; excellent organizational and time management skills

o Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence

o Must be in good standing with the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical Board

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N43

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by September 2 nd , 2022 to:

o EMAIL: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at shelisa.martinclarke@niagov.com

o MAILING ADDRESS: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Nevis Island Administration, Administration Building, Charlestown.