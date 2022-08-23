NEVLEC advises of scheduled power outage in Hull Ground area

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (AUGUST 23, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a scheduled power outage for the Hull Ground area.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the Hull Ground area that there will be an outage on Thursday, August 25th 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This outage is to facilitate service maintenance and upgrades in the area.

Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times outlined above.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause, and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment/appliances.

For more information on this outage kindly contact our Emergency Department at (869) 662-5811 or (869) 469-9100.