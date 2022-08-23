Nominations open for Order of National Hero, Star of Merit, and Medal of Honour awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 23, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding nominations for the Order of National Hero, the Star of Merit, and the Medal of Honour awards.

The general public is invited to submit nominations for the conferring of awards in the following categories: “the Order of National Hero”, the “Star of Merit” and the “Medal of Honour”.

Nomination forms may be obtained from the Premier’s Ministry on the top floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, and must be completed and returned to the ministry no later than Friday, 26 August, 2022, or submitted directly to:

The Secretary

National Honours Committee

Government Headquarters

Basseterre

St. Kitts