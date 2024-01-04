NIA, SKNFA collaborate to launch FIFA Football For Schools initiative on Nevis

The Nevis Island Administration and the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association sign FIFA Football For Schools memorandum of understanding on December 28, 2023- (l-r) Legal Counsel at the NIA’s Legal Department Ms. Shyra Wattley; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Ms. Zahnela Claxton; SKNFA President Mr. Atiba Harris

 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 04, 2024)- The recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has signalled the official start of the FIFA Football For Schools initiative on Nevis.

During a ceremony on December 28, 2023, SKNFA President Mr. Atiba Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Ms. Zahnela Claxton, and Legal Counsel at the NIA’s Legal Department Ms. Shyra Wattley signed the MOU.

St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Mr. Atiba Harris at the launch of FIFA Football For Schools in Nevis on December 28, 2023

Director of the Department of Sports Mr. Jamir Claxton said the initiative, a program being implemented in collaboration with UNESCO, seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls.

“The program incorporates football activities into the education system, which helps to develop the holistic skills of our boys and girls.

“Some of the objectives of the program include empowering learners with valuable life skills, empowering and providing coach educators with training to develop sports and life skills, and strengthening the cooperation between governments and football associations.”

SKNFA President Harris, a former professional football player, expressed excitement as he explained the potential advancement that the Football for Schools initiative can bring to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Director of the Nevis Department of Sports Mr. Jamir Claxton at the launch of FIFA Football For Schools in Nevis on December 28, 2023

“This is just the beginning of great things. We’ve started before with the relationship with the NIA through many of its employees in the Department of Sports who have been working with the SKNFA for many years. Now to formalize this agreement, this is going to be a huge success,” he said.

“So I’m looking forward to a lot of [SKN] national team players developing through this programme, which is going to lead into the TDS [Talent Development Scheme] programme, which is the next step. So the FIFA Football for Schools will be the grass root level with the aim now to go into the next step, which is to provide elite footballers in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Principal Education Officer Ms. Londa Brown, Health and Wellness Coordinator Ms. Nicolla Fraser, and Sports Officer Mr. Aljay Newton.

(l-r) Director of the Nevis Department of Sports Mr. Jamir Claxton; Deputy Principal Education Officer Ms. Londa Brown; Legal Counsel at the NIA’s Legal Department Ms. Shyra Wattley; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Ms. Zahnela Claxton; St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Mr. Atiba Harris; Health and Wellness Coordinator Ms. Nicolla Fraser; and Sports Officer Mr. Aljay Newton at the launch of FIFA Football For Schools in Nevis on December 28, 2023
