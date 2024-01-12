Ministry of Human Resources accepting applications for Financial Assistance from the Nevis Island Administration for 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 12, 2024)- The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that we are now accepting applications from persons wishing to pursue higher education and are interested in receiving Financial Assistance from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

An individual may apply for financial assistance, whether or not the individual is employed by the NIA. The significance of financial assistance is measured by the Government’s priority areas; the individual’s professional development; the strategic objectives of the country; and the contribution their education will make to the wider community.

Interested persons must adhere to the following guidelines for applications to be considered:

1. A cover letter addressed to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, requesting financial assistance. The letter should also state:

a. The course of study;

b. Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education and how will such training influence your professional development;

c. How will your professional development contribute to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; and

d. The commencement date and expected duration of studies.

An original University Acceptance Letter (university applicants who have not yet received acceptance letters are encouraged to still apply, providing there is evidence that the university have received your application). A breakdown of course fees from the respective university. A completed Financial Assistance Application Form. Birth Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship – must be a Nevisian (by birth or citizenship).

Kindly note that financial assistance awardees will be required to fulfill bonding obligations with the NIA.

Applications must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, March 28, 2024.

For additional guidance, please see the attached documents and/or contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Shelly Liburd (Mrs.) shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs.) shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com

Corissa Griffin (Ms.) corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com

Tel. No.: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4/6