NIA to celebrate life of the late Arthur L. Evelyn

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2021) – The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration.

The Premier’s Ministry informs of the official service in celebration of the life of the late Arthur L. Evelyn, OBE, CSM, JP., which will take place at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021.

An invitation is extended to all persons to view the live streaming of the service via Nevis Television (NTv) channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.

Attendees are kindly asked to note that, due to the existing COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to arrive by 1:30 p.m. to allow for the effecting of the required protocols. Please note that the guidelines of hand sanitisation, physical distancing and the wearing of face masks will be strictly followed in an effort to protect the health of all in attendance and the wider community.