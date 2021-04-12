NIA to host orientation session for persons providing architectural services on island

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an architectural orientation session.

As part of its Public Awareness Campaign, the Department of Physical Planning and Environment announces an Architectural Service Providers Orientation Session on Thursday April 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall. The target audience is all persons providing architectural services on the island of Nevis.

During the session information relating to the department’s requirements or development application, as well as improvements in the application process will be shared.