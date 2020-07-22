NIA to host series of  island wide town hall meetings from July 23rd

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 22, 2020) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will host the first in a five-part island-wide series of town hall meetings dubbed “Conversations with the People,” on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Cotton Ground Community Centre from 7:30 p.m.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Information in the NIA told the Department of Information on July 22, 2020, it is important for the government to keep in touch with the people, and to provide a forum for a healthy exchange of plans and ideas.

“The town hall meeting is a way for us as the government to reach the people we serve, in a face-to-face setting where they can feel free to ask questions, air their concerns and grievances, and also be kept abreast of what the government is doing on their behalf,” he said.

An invitation extended to the public to attend the event from the Premier’s Ministry, says those who attend will have an opportunity to interact with their leaders.

“Hear their plans to revive our economy, and give them a chance to hear you. We are all in this together,” the invitation stated.

Persons attending the meeting are required to wear masks and to observe the established social distancing protocols as set out in the St. Kitts and Nevis Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.