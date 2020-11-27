NIA’s support for RSCNPF officers on Nevis instructive, Premier Brantley says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 27, 2020) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to support the Police officers assigned to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) District C, a move that Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis says is instructive.

Mr. Brantley made the point at his monthly press conference on November 26, 2020, while announcing the planned official opening of the Newcastle Police Station and Fire Unit slated for December 03, 2020.

“I think that it is instructive that the Nevis Island Administration has always demonstrated, and I make the point, this is not a political point that I’m making, that successive administrations – both under the [Nevis Reformation Party] NRP and under the [Concerned Citizens Movement] CCM, we have always stood with the Police.

“We think about the Gingerland Police Station. We think about the Charlestown Police Station. We think about the Cotton Ground Police Station. We think of the barracks up at Bath. We think of the housing that has been provided at Butlers and we think now about the brand new Newcastle Police Station, and you see that the NIA has always been there and has always supported not just in word but in deed, in action, our police,” he said.

Mr. Brantley noted that the Nevis Island Administration does not have a budget for national security, however, it is important to take care of the police who work to keep Nevis and Nevisians safe.

“There is no line item in the NIA budget for national security but nevertheless, we continue to spend what little resources we have to ensure that the men and women in uniform on the island of Nevis who keep all of us safe, that they are treated properly, that they are provided with the tools that they need to function, and in this case, they are provided with a building that we feel when the public sees it unveiled on the December 3rd, that they will all say that they are well pleased…

“I think we are setting a standard here that I’m hopeful will be maintained,” he said.

The Premier used the opportunity to commend Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and the Area Representative for St. James’ Parish where the new facility is located, for spearheading the project.