Eight Nevisians among 25 Most Remarkable Teens 2020/2021 awardees

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 27, 2020) — Eight young persons from Nevis have received awards from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the 25 Most Remarkable Teens 2020/2021.

The teens and their peers were awarded during a ceremony held at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre at Lime Kiln, Basseterre, on November 26, 2020.

The awardees from are Shai-Ann Tyson of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) for Most Promising; Terron Webb of Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) for Music; Vanessa Simon, GSS, for Courage to Overcome; Elyse Thomas of Nevis International Secondary School (NISS) for Youth Activism; Gregory McGrath of NISS for Coping Positively With Challenges; Nykeisha Henry of NISS for Environmentalism; Keijarie Huggins of the Nevis Sixth Form College for Spirit of Hope; and Roddena Dacosta of Stoney Grove for Academics.

In his statement at the ceremony, Hon. Jonel Powell, Minister of Youth and Education, said the awardees were young inspirations who have demonstrated their value and contributed to the growth of both self and community.

“This evening is testimony that regardless of the circumstances, the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis possess the creativity, innovation and resilience, not only to make a difference, but to effect needed change in the face of adversities.

“I am therefore honoured to celebrate these young remarkable individuals,” he said.

Noting that Thursday’s event was the 10th instalment of the auspicious awards ceremony, Minister Powell said the people of St. Kitts and Nevis stand unified in their applaud and celebration of the nation’s educated, creative, industrious, empathetic, and service oriented young people.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation; and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Environment in the federal government and Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration were among members of the National Assembly presenting the awards.