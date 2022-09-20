Nine Nevisians honoured at 39th Anniversary Independence Day celebrations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 20, 2022) — Nine persons were honoured for their contributions to the development of Nevis and St. Kitts and Nevis at the 39th Anniversary Independence Day Ceremonial Parade & Awards Ceremony, on September 19, 2022, at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park.

Mr. McLevon Tross was awarded for his contribution to Agriculture; Mrs. Hyacinth Hendrickson and Mr. Ulrick E. Morton for their contribution to Business; Mr. Steve Reid Sr. for his contribution to Culture; Mrs. Ermileta Elliott and Mr. Anthony Jones for their contribution to Education; Ms. Lorraine Archibald for her contribution to Health; Mr. Rohan Claxton for his contribution to Music; and Ms. Eldaria Jones for her contribution to Tourism.

Each awardee was presented with a plaque by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis in recognition of their contribution to the development of Nevis and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis in his address expressed gratitude to the awardees.

“I commend our Independence Awardees… I thank each and every one of them for their tremendous contribution to the tapestry that is Nevis and St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.