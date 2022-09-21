NEVLEC extends deadline for prospective bidders for Nevis Geothermal Energy Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 21, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) concerning an extended deadline for submission of the Request for Information (RFI) for the Nevis Geothermal Energy Project.

Request for Information (RFI)

Nevis Geothermal Energy Project

ADDENDUM No. 1

Date: 20-September-2022

Page 4, Line 20

Replace:

“Responses to this RFI should be sent to geothermal@nevlec.com on or before 16:00 Nevis local time September 20, 2022, and at the same time the submission should be sent to CDB [Caribbean Development Bank] for information at seu@caribank.org.”

With:

“Responses to this RFI should be sent to geothermal@nevlec.com on or before 16:00 Nevis local time September 27, 2022, and at the same time the submission should be sent to CDB for information at seu@caribank.org.”

Note:

This Addendum extends the deadline for submission of responses to the RFI for the Nevis Geothermal Energy Project by a week from September 20, 2022, to September 27, 2022. This will allow NEVLEC to respond to questions that have been submitted by prospective bidders.

Responses to all questions from prospective bidders will be issued September 23, 2022.

For more details on the initial notice which was posted on September 09, 2022, kindly follow the link below:

Nevis Electricity Company Limited – RFPs (nevlec.com)