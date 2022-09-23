Study in Morocco information webinar, September 29

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 23, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an information webinar on study opportunities in Morocco.

The Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco will be hosting a Study in Morocco information webinar on Thursday, 29th September, 2022.

Persons who have an interest in studying in Morocco and attending the webinar kindly register via https://bit.ly/moroccanscholarship2022. This is an opportunity to learn all about the fully-funded scholarships offered by the Government of Morocco.

For additional information please contact the Ministry of Human Resources at 469-5521 ex. 5163/4/6