Premier Brantley to travel abroad on personal business

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 23, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

The Office of the Premier wishes to inform that the Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will be abroad on personal business from Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 01, 2022.

During his absence, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier, will serve on his behalf.