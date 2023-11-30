Non-nationals on Nevis urged to apply for work permits, residency for 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 30, 2023)- The Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is currently accepting work permit and residency applications for 2024.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, at his most recent press conference, encouraged non-nationals to ensure their work permit and residency status is legal.

“I have from this rostrum time and time again encouraged our non-national community to ensure that they are within the law and that they are in good standing.

“We welcome non-nationals; we welcome their contribution, but we also insist that they must abide by the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis. And so those who are here on work permit and residency we are currently accepting applications whether new or if you are renewing, you can come in to the Premier’s Ministry now and do that for 2024.”

The Premier further encouraged those operating and working illegally on Nevis to regularize their status. He pointed out that the government is amenable to working out payment plans for those in arrears.

“The Premier’s Ministry has always been prepared to accommodate and to work with people, but for those who persist in being here illegally and working illegally, you have no one to blame but yourselves if Immigration were to come and knock on your door.

“Some people say they are afraid- there is no need to be afraid. This government has demonstrated a willingness and a capacity to work with everyone so please come in and regularize your position. You need a payment plan, come in and talk to us. We are prepared to work with you but we need our people here on the island to be within the law not outside the law. If you are here and your status is illegal, you are out of status, you are irregular, then we are asking you please to come in and regularize your position.”

The Premier’s Ministry is located at the Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate and can be contacted for relevant information at 869-469-5521 extension 5152.