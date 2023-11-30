New Permanent Secretaries announced for NIA’s Human Resources, Education Ministries

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 30, 2023)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced that effective December 01, 2023, the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Education will have new Permanent Secretaries.

Mr. Kevin Barrett has been appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, having served for several years as the Permanent Secretary in Education, and Ms. Zahnela Claxton, who served as Principal Education Officer, has been appointed to the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Resources in the NIA, congratulated Mr. Barrett and Ms. Claxton on their appointments.

“I want to thank Mr. Barrett for his excellent tenure in Education and I expect that he will continue at Human Resources to bring that expertise and that calmness of spirit to that role.”

The Hon. Brantley described Ms. Claxton as a very dynamic young woman, saying “those that know her know that she’s a phenomenal talent.”

The Premier also highlighted Ms. Claxton’s elevation to Permanent Secretary as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to empowering women and youth.

He extended best wishes to both Permanent Secretaries in their new roles.