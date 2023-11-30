Rematch of the 2023 Primary Schools’ Football Tournament semi-final set For Thursday, November 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 30, 2023)- The following s a press release by the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration regarding the 2023 Primary Schools’ Football Tournament

Upon receipt of an inquiry related to the semi-final match between the Charlestown Primary School and the St. James’ Primary School, which was played on November 15, 2023, the Ministry of Education, Sports et al. opted to postpone the finals of the 2023 Primary Schools’ Football Tournament which was scheduled to take place on November 18, 2023. Since then, officials from the Ministry of Education, Sports et al. have conducted several meetings to ascertain what transpired leading up to, during and after the match in question.

At the end of the information gathering process, a meeting was held with representatives from all involved entities, during which all agreed to a rematch. During that meeting, the expectations for continuing with the tournament were also communicated. As such, the rematch of the semi-final will take place on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the ETW Park. The final games will be played on Saturday, December 02, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Education, Sports et al.’s decisions were carefully considered and every attempt was made to provide a fair and balanced response to the situation presented and the information gathered during the process. We wish the students every success in the final matches of the 2023 Primary Schools’ Football Tournament.