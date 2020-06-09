NTA invites operators of restaurants, bars and snackettes to meet with Nevis COVID-19 Task Force

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 09, 2020) — The following is an announcement dated June 09, 2020, from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) to the owners and operators of all restaurants, bars and snackettes operating on Nevis regarding a meeting with the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force.

The owners of all restaurants, bars and snackettes operating on Nevis are invited to a very important meeting with the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force on Wednesday June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), Pinney’s Estate.

Matters pertaining to the operation of your establishment moving forward will be discussed.

All protocols pertaining to the wearing of masks and social distancing will be adhered to.