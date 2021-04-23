NTA invites public to join in target marketing, offering reward 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 23, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).

The first-ever survey launched to gather information on visitors to Nevis for target marketing has been launched, and the intelligence garnered will be used to help support industry partners in selling the island.

In a statement, NTA CEO Ms. Jadine Yarde stated, “Effective marketing is dependent on effective messaging, and to have effective messaging, the first step is knowing and understanding your target audience. This survey will assist us and our trade partners in providing the best possible vacation experience for their clients and we encourage recipients of this communique to participate”.

To make responding to the survey rewarding, the NTA is providing a US$100 gift certificate to a randomly selected participant.

In launching the initiative, Ms. Yarde continued, “We cannot afford to guess what the potential visitor is seeking in their vacation so, at the NTA we must do a deep dive to better understand the target audience.

“We need to also understand our customers’ personalities and behaviours because the better we know our audience, the more effectively we will be able to communicate with them. This intelligence will help us at the NTA and will help our trade partners to increase their business to Nevis by using the findings of the survey to help identify their best prospects”.

Recipients of the survey must submit their response by May 4, 2021 for a chance to win the gift certificate. Here is a direct link to the survey: https://forms.gle/AToTSvNRGGjeKp9ZA