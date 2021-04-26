Nevis Ministry of Tourism to host Small Tourism Business Workshop

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 26, 2021) —The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a Small Tourism Business Workshop to be held on May 11th and 12th, 2021.

In celebration of its 2021 tourism awareness month of activities, the Ministry of Tourism, Nevis will be hosting a two-day tourism small business workshop under the theme “Fostering Domestic Tourism.”

Register today and join this important training session.

Learn more about the tourism industry, setting up a business, types of businesses, sales and marketing, sourcing finance, customer service and other practical guidance to realise a successful tourism business.

Each attendee must complete a registration form. Space is very limited.

Date: Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th May, 2021

Venue: St. Paul’s Anglican School Room

Time: 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Deadline for registration: Tuesday 4th May, 2021.

Interested participants can register online via: https://qrgo.page.link/5xCp9 or collect a registration form at the Ministry of Tourism, Social Security Building.

For further assistance kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism on 469-5521 ext. 6444/ 6442.