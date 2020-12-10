NTA launches new promotional Nevis adventure video

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 10, 2020) – The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) dated December 09, 2020, regarding the launch of a new promotional video dubbed “Go off the beaten path on a thriller Nevis adventure.”

The Nevis Tourism Authority is aiming to woo increasing numbers of visitors to the island with the launch of a new video that highlights the off-the-beaten path adventurous side of this green island of rolling hills and verdant pastures. Set to be released today, the video is now available on the Caribbean nation’s official tourism website www.nevisisland.com as well as on their social media channels.

The video takes visitors on an exhilarating and picturesque journey across this enchanting island, showcasing panoramic, breathtaking views and introducing the wide variety of land and water-based tours and attractions available to guests.

Nevis Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jadine Yarde is confident that this new promotional video will play an important role in the destination’s marketing efforts, to entice visitors especially in a post-COVID era. “As we welcome visitors back to Nevis, our aim is to share the wealth of experiences that we offer to travelers who wish to encounter firsthand the beauty of our island. I believe we captured the essence of Nevis, while introducing new aspects of our island that might be unfamiliar to our potential guests. We are so much more than just a beach destination; we hope that our audiences will enjoy this new take on their Nevis vacation through this stimulating video.”

The new video opens with a message declaring Nevis’ readiness to welcome visitors, and takes viewers on a 90 second expedition by air, land and sea, providing a tantalizing taste of all that this lush and tranquil island offers guests who choose Nevis as their next vacation destination. Nevis is open for business; the island is ready…are you?

All incoming visitors to Nevis are required to complete a Travel Authorization Form, which can be found at www.travelform.gov.kn, prior to their arrival. International travelers must have a negative PCR-test taken prior to 3 days of travel and reserved accommodations at an approved property.

Once the form is completed and submitted with a valid email address, it will be reviewed, and the visitor will receive an approval letter to enter the Federation.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com; and follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).