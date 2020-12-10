NTA, Department of Community Development, Hermitage Inn to host virtual Christmas celebration

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (DECEMBER 10, 2020) – The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding a virtual Christmas celebration dubbed “Nothing like a Nevisian holiday!”

Nevis is entering merrily into the spirit of the festive season, bringing the warmth and good cheer from the island to friends and family, residents and guests at home and abroad.

The Nevis Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Department of Community Development and the Hermitage Inn will present “Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday”, a virtual celebration, on Saturday, December 19th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. AST (2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST).

According to Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nevis Tourism Authority, “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and we wanted to embrace the holiday spirit while showcasing the amazing talent which resides on our island. We are inviting viewers to share in our festive celebration and experience our favourite holiday traditions. We hope they will be inspired to join us in person next year on a fabulous Nevis vacation.”

The grand celebration will feature exhilarating performances by the Ceolis Choir, the David Dynasty Masquerade and the Sugar Hill String Band. Christmas storytellers, island chefs showcasing a variety of traditional dishes, a Hermitage style Christmas feast and much more, round out the exciting holiday program. The Hon. Eric Evelyn, Nevis’ acclaimed Minister of Culture, will serve as host for the event, which will be streamed live on @NevisNaturally, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and via Nevis Television platforms.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, December 19th between 3:00pm-7:00pm AST (2:00pm – 6:00pm EST), for the “Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday” fun-filled variety showcase. The NTA extends a big thanks to all the performers and partners who are helping to bring what promises to be a truly memorable event to life.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com; and follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).