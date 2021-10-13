NTA launches sustainability project to recycle plastics

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 13, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) in conjunction with a number of stakeholders, launched a new sustainability project to encourage the people of Nevis to engage in recycling plastics to help make the island an eco-friendlier destination.

Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA, while delivering remarks at the project’s launch on October 13, 2021, at the designated plastics drop-off site at Long Point explained the idea behind the project.

“The idea and the intention behind this project, is really to get persons to be able to recycle. So we are hoping that with this project in conjunction with the various stakeholders…as well as the Taiwanese Embassy and [Nevis] Solid Waste Management, we’re able to transform Nevis into a sustainable destination…

“Our goal is really to engage through education, through marketing initiatives, community participation, we are looking for everyone to understand the needs of recycling, and understanding how important it is for them to contribute to this amazing project because again, this is all of our island and it’s important for us to work together to make this a success,” she said.

According to Ms. Yarde, the project was in the making for the past six months, and the idea came about because of a recycling project that the Charlestown Secondary School was undertaking. However, due to financial challenges affecting the school project it fizzled out and, the NTA saw the need to pick up from where the school had left off.

She noted that the NTA came together with a number of stakeholders who shared the same interest.

“We came together with various stakeholders around the island including WINA [Windward In Action], Nevis Clean and Green, NHCS [Nevis Historical and Conservation Society], [Nevis] Solid Waste Management [Authority], Charlestown Secondary School, and many just eager persons that wanted to do something for the island, and we saw the need for us to really place an emphasis on recycling.

“We know that reduce, reuse recycle is very important to keeping an island that is sustainable for years to come and for those to come, and so we decided to come together as an organisation and formed the group Sustainable Nevis,” she said.

Ms. Yarde, also encouraged everyone on the island to learn more about sorting, recycling and how they can play their part in continuing to make the island a special place.

Leading up to the launch, the group has also created a sub-committee and a marketing team to examine the ways in which the group could best get its campaign to the public.

The NTA’s CEO used the occasion to thank the management of LEFCO Equipment Rental for their services; Mr. Steven Hector for donating a container for storage purposes; the Nevis Water Department for allowing them to utilise their space at Long Point; Mr. Devon Griffin for creating a logo for the group; and Ms. Joyce Cheng, Project Manager of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, for expertise and a donation of sanitizers for the Long Point and the Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy in St. Kitts and Nevis for additional bins.

Other remarks also came from Mr. Roger Hanley, Operations Manager at the Nevis Water Department and Ms. Joyce Cheng Project Manager of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s ongoing St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project in the Federation; and Ms. Jewella Queeley of Windward In Action.