Foreign Ministers of St. Kitts and Nevis and Serbia hold bilateral meeting

(Belgrade October 13, 2021)— In a final day of bilateral meetings in the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis held bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart His Excellency Nikola Selaković.

During the meeting Foreign Minister Brantley conveyed his appreciation to the Government of Serbia for facilitating St. Kitts and Nevis’ full participation in this year’s historic summit.

The Ministers also discussed scholarships, opportunities in vocational training and closer cooperation between the two countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Serbia formally established diplomatic relations in November 2018. This year Serbia successfully co-hosted the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit where over 100 countries participated.