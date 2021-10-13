Foreign Ministers of St. Kitts and Nevis and Serbia hold bilateral meeting

in NIA

Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis and His Excellency Nikola Selaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic and Serbia, hold bilateral talks in the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia, October 13, 2021

 

Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis (r) presents a gift bag of items produced in St. Kitts and Nevis to His Excellency Nikola Selaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic and Serbia (l)

(Belgrade October 13, 2021)— In a final day of bilateral meetings in the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis held bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart His Excellency Nikola Selaković.

 

During the meeting Foreign Minister Brantley conveyed his appreciation to the Government of Serbia for facilitating St. Kitts and Nevis’ full participation in this year’s historic summit.

 

The Ministers also discussed scholarships, opportunities in vocational training and closer cooperation between the two countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Serbia formally established diplomatic relations in November 2018. This year Serbia successfully co-hosted the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit where over 100 countries participated.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis meets with Kittitian student Shaniqua Harris in Belgrade, Serbia where she attends university as part of the scholarship programme between the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the government of Serbia (October 12, 2021)
