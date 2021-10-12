NIA to hold orientation session for general contractors’ service providers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

As part of its Public Awareness Campaign, the Department of Physical Planning and Environment announces a General Contractors’ Service Providers Orientation Session on Thursday October 21, 2021, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall at 4:30 p.m.

During this session, information relating to the Department’s requirements during the construction period of a development as well as the application of the St. Kitts-Nevis Building Code will be discussed.

The responsibility and liability of the contractor, as outlined in the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Ordinance, as amended, will be also be shared.

The target audience is persons providing services as general contractor on the island of Nevis.

Your participation would be appreciated.