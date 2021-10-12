St. Kitts and Nevis signs visa waiver with the State of Palestine

(Belgrade, October 12, 2021)– St. Kitts and Nevis continues to raise its international profile as it today October 12, 2021, signed a reciprocal visa waiver agreement with the State of Palestine, in the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis signed the agreement with His Excellency Riad Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine.

The two discussed areas of mutual cooperation in agriculture and health.

St. Kitts and Nevis and the State of Palestine have enjoyed cordial relations since establishing diplomatic ties in July 2019. As mutual members of the Non-Aligned Movement, this signing signals the ongoing efforts of St. Kitts and Nevis to expand its diplomatic footprint by deepening and strengthening ties with old friends and developing good relations with new friends.