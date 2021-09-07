NTA now clients of US-based award-winning PR agency CIIC

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 07, 2021) — Award-winning travel and lifestyle public relations agency, CIIC PR, announced recently in a press statement, the addition of Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) to its growing list of travel and tourism clients.

According to the statement, CIIC PR was selected to lead a strategic communications campaign that will integrate media and trade relations, partnerships, influencer relations and thought leadership opportunities in the United States and Canada.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the Nevis Tourism Authority to position the island as a premier destination for leisure travellers,” said CIIC Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carolyn Izzo-Feldman. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Caribbean, a region we hold so near and dear to our hearts.”

The PR agency describes Nevis as an island nestled in the Eastern Caribbean, known for its local history, natural beauty and its rustic charm, one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the Caribbean.

“Loved by many for its vividly green sites with blue skies, clean air, and long empty beaches, Nevis has a pace of life that encourages its visitors to stop and appreciate the natural beauty around them.

“The island offers luxury and contemporary accommodations available both in the hills and on its beaches, including the beachfront oasis, Four Seasons Resort Nevis. The island also has a rich history, keeping alive the legacies of Alexander Hamilton and Horatio Nelson, and is the home of annual events, such as the Nevis Mango Festival, and Nevis Culturama, Nevis’ premier festival,” it said.

CIIC is a full-service, award-winning public relations and marketing firm which specializes in creating dynamic campaigns for the travel and hospitality, food and beverage, and lifestyle industries. It draws on its 25 years of experience offering services in public relations, marketing, social media strategy, branded partnerships, event planning, and media and influencer relations.

With offices in New York and Miami, the agency has also established affiliate offices in Los Angeles, Canada, and Mexico. It is also an exclusive member of latamPR, furthering its reach in Latin America.