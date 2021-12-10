Nurse Kathleen Joyce O’Connor named Patron of the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 09, 2021) – – Nurse Kathleen Joyce O’Connor of Gingerland was honoured as Patron of the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at the Memorial Square in Charlestown, Nevis on December 08, 2021.

Ms. Joyce Moven, Deputy Director in the Department of Social Services chaired the festive event. She lauded Mrs. Connor’s 48 years of dedicated service to her island and country as a nurse.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) also extolled the night’s patron as not only a caring professional, but an avid dancer.

Ms. O’Connor thanked the organizing committee for selecting her as this year’s patron of the lighting ceremony and used the opportunity to encourage young persons to take up nursing as a profession.

“I appreciate very much the Ministry of Social Development for this honour. Thank you very much.

“Nursing has not been easy, but through the years through thick and thin we have continued. I’m appealing to some of the young people to come and join us. We have to import most of our nurses so I’m appealing to the youths to join us,” she said.

The many persons who attended the ceremony were entertained with steel pan selections, songs, Christmas carols and a dance routine. Patron O’Connor turned the switch to illuminate the symbolic Christmas tree.

Hon. Evelyn thanked Mrs. Janette Nisbett Maloney, Director of the Community Development Department, and her staff for successfully organising the ceremony each year.

Hon. Spencer Brand, area representative for St. Pauls’ Parish, and Mrs. Sheila Brand were also in attendance.