St. Paul’s Representative Hon. Spencer Brand calls for togetherness at national Christmas tree lighting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 09, 2021) – Hon. Spencer Brand, area representative for St. Pauls’ Parish, has called on the people of Nevis to come together during the Christmas season and beyond to help move the island forward.

Mr. Brand was at the time delivering remarks at the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Memorial Square in the heart of Charlestown on Wednesday evening, December 08, 2021.

“As we light this Christmas tree I want to ask all of us to be a light of hope in our island, our community and in our homes. Let this Christmas season be a time of reflection from whence we have come, where we are, and to where we are headed as a people.

“We must unite our collective forces to move forward as one. May we as a people look out for and look after each other,” he said.

The Honourable Minister encouraged all to look towards the new year with hope, despite present challenges and hardships.

“2021 has been another challenging year for us, many persons struggled throughout the year, some persons are still unemployed and are vigorously seeking employment. My hope for you at this Christmas and for the New Year is that your life and your circumstance will be better off. As a government we will continue to do all that we can to aid in that process.”

He also reminded parents to teach their children the true meaning of Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and urged persons to celebrate Jesus every day, not just at Christmas time.

Mr. Brand had high praise for retired nurse Kathleen Joyce O’Connor, the patron of this year’s lighting ceremony. He congratulated her for the sterling contribution she has made to the development of the sector and island as whole.

“I pray that you will continue to be the good example for others to emulate,” he said. Mrs. O’Connor did the honour of turning on the lights on the symbolic tree.

The area representative was heartened by the large turnout to the festive celebration and extended best Christmas and New Year’s wishes to residents in the Charlestown community and by extension, all of Nevis.

“I want to take this opportunity on behalf of my wife, my family and I to wish all those gathered here, those who are listening and to those who are viewing, a very merry Christmas, good health, God’s protection and prosperity for 2022.”

The ceremony, hosted by the Department of Community Development, boasted live performances of carols, dances and steel pan music.