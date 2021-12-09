NTA launches new promotional video and contest

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 09, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) launched a new promotional video on December 08, 2021, entitled “Nevis Nice.”

The video produced and distributed by the NTA, is described as one which “delightfully showcases the island’s laid-back appeal with footage conveying its innate beauty and charismatic culture.”

During the inaugural presentation of the video, the NTA simultaneously launched a competition inviting its Facebook and Instagram followers to participate, allowing them to share their ‘nicest’ Nevis memory, whether it’s the people, the food, or the sights.

Participants will be entered for anything that may have left a lasting impression on them for a chance to win a special keepsake.

Nevis followers are encouraged to share a short video tagging @nevisnaturally on Instagram or post a photo/video in the comment section on Facebook that illustrates their favourite Nevisian memory. By doing so with the hashtag #NevisNice and tagging @nevisnaturally, followers become automatically eligible to win a curated gift bag with Nevisian crafts designed by local artists.

According to the NTA, the contest showcases those attributes that make a vacation in Nevis a holiday to remember.

Three winners will be selected at random by the NTA. They will be announced on Instagram and Facebook on January 07, 2022.

Meantime, Ms. Jadine Yarde, NTA’s Chief Executive Officer says the contest provides an opportunity for their followers to celebrate the video’s launch.

“Nevis is an extraordinary destination with many repeat visitors. By having our followers join us in celebrating the launch of our new promotional video, we are reminiscing with those who have visited us in the past and looking to create new memories with future visitors.

“We truly enjoy seeing how our island’s unique offerings are enjoyed by so many people from all over the world,” she said.

