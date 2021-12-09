Nevis Artisan Village Night Market coming December 11

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 09, 2021) — In its continued efforts to enhance the tourism product on Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism will host its second annual Nevis Artisan Village Night Market at the village grounds at Pinney’s from 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The ministry is urging members of the public to support the local artisans of Nevis.

Activities for the event include, a domino competition, entertainment and music by Mad Links. A well-stocked food court and bar will also be available.

There will also be a domino competition in which teams were asked to register at a cost of $50.00 each. The winning team gets $1000.00, second place $700.00, third place $500.00 and forth place $300.00.