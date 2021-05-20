Nurses on Nevis poised to assume leadership roles in advancing future of healthcare, Minister Brandy-William says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 20, 2021) — Nurses on Nevis are poised to assume leadership roles in advancing the future of healthcare on Nevis. Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister on Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), expressed that view when delivering remarks at a Recognition and Cocktail Ceremony, hosted by the Nevis Nurses Association on May 15, 2021, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

In acknowledging the tireless and selfless work of nurses Mrs. Brandy-Williams noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the profile of nurses worldwide.

“I am confident that you the nurses at Alexandra Hospital and in the rest of Nevis on districts, you are well poised to make a difference in the healthcare of Nevis. Nurses applaud yourselves.

“Since the pandemic I think the world now knows that you nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system. You often work tirelessly, sometimes without thanks and in conditions made more difficult by the very patients that you care for. Yet, you persist and you do an excellent job,” she said.

The Health Minister noted that the nurses on Nevis continue to make a positive difference in the lives of their patients, families, and in the communities in which they serve. However, she urged them to continue making their clients comfortable at all times.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams said the Ministry of Health was joining with the nurses association in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of nursing on Nevis.

“We want you to know that your years of service, your sacrifice, your compassion, optimism and kindness towards the people you serve and are still serving have not gone unnoticed. We appreciate you and we appreciate each and every one of you,” she said.

The Junior Health Minister also used the opportunity to thank members of the association for hosting the event which brought the curtains down on a week of activities they organized in celebration of International Nurses Day on May 12. She also expressed hope that their togetherness would continue.

“I want to applaud the members of the Nevis Nurses Association for executing a successful week of activities and making tonight’s ceremony a reality.

“The executive team is young, intelligent, very energetic and quite resourceful and that is quite evident with all that you have done and what you have been able to accomplish this week. It is my hope that this passion, the energy and the camaraderie will continue for years to come,” she said.

During the ceremony those honoured were Matron Aldris Dias who retired this year after 42 years of service; Nurse Diane Morton for her 39 years of service; Nurse Joya Parry-Lake for her 32 years of service; Nurse Janice Williams for her 32 years of service in Community Health Care; Nurse Carlotta Sinclair for her 19 years of service; Nurse Bevelyn Jones for her 29 years of service; Ms. Garillyn Hanley Saunders, for her services in the Housekeeping Department and subsequently as a Nursing Assistant; Mr. Errol Somersall, for his services in emergency care for 28 years; Ms. Mavis Maynard, for her 26 years of service in administration at the Alexandra Hospital; and Ms. Jacinth Paul was honoured posthumously for her 29 years of service as a maid at the hospital.

Special awards were given to Nurse Hildred Mintos-Somersall for her 27 years of service; and Mr. Anthony Hicks, a trained emergency medical technician who served as an orderly for 16 years.