Public warned to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as new local case confirmed

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 20, 2021) – – Against the backdrop of a confirmed local case of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis, health and law enforcement authorities are urging persons to get vaccinated against the virus and practice the recommended protection and prevention measures.

During the Health Emergency Operation Centre Situation Report on May 19, 2021, Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), informed that a hotel employee had tested positive for the virus and was put in isolation.

“The Federation just confirmed its latest case of COVID-19. Case 46 is a national who does not have a travel history. The individual works in the hotel industry. The case is stable and is in isolation as we speak…The Public Health Team has been deployed to conduct contact tracing. Our aim is to identify and engage all the contacts of this case. All the contacts will be tested and placed into quarantine immediately,” she said.

The CMO underscored the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine and adhering to the non-pharmaceutical prevention and control measures which include wearing of face masks, practicing physical distancing and hand sanitisation.

She said the Ministry of Health has a two-fold strategy in the fight against the COVID-19 – reaching 70 percent inoculation of the adult population to achieve herd immunity, and continuing to employ the necessary measures to minimize the risk of exposure to the SARS CoV-2 virus.

Also presenting at the HEOC Situation Report was Police Superintendent Cromwell Henry. He announced the immediate cancellation of all approved mass gathering events.

“In light of the announcement made by the Chief Medical Officer and acting on the advice of the National COVID-19 Task Force, the Commissioner of Police has directed that effective immediately, all approved events are canceled until further notice. Persons with approvals will receive emails shortly reflecting the withdrawal of this permission. Please note also that spectators will not be allowed in stadiums at sporting games as was previously announced,” he stated.

Superintendent Henry also informed that the COVID-19 Compliance Team will be stepping up their compliance enforcement activities to ensure that public health measures are adhered to, especially at business establishments and other public spaces.

St. Kitts and Nevis has so far had 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no reported deaths- 32 on St. Kitts and 14 on Nevis. Forty-five of those cases are fully recovered.

Meanwhile, the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA), health management system continues the COVID-19 vaccination drive at all six of the island’s health centres.

As at May 19, 2021, 3,515 persons on Nevis had taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 and 1,362 had received their second dose.