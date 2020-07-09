Opening of new funeral home an indication of confidence in Nevis economy, Premier Brantley says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 09, 2020) — The recent opening of the Oualie Funeral Home & Crematory at New River Estate in the Parish of St. James’ in Nevis, is being applauded as a significant investment which shows the confidence in the Nevis economy.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, made the comment following the facility’s official opening recently.

“We have to, in terms of our thinking about investment and the expansion of the economy, start to credit and encourage local people to invest in their own country.

“To the Jones family, I believe that this particular investment sends a very clear signal that you recognise that the investment climate in Nevis is one that is encouraging, that you have confidence in the government in terms of our ability to partner with you to make this a reality, and I would want to send that clarion call that for others who are equally interested in investing, that we are open for business,” he said.

Mr. Brantley applauded the efforts of the local investor noting that they would not pack up and leave during times of adversity.

“I believe that the best investment is local investment, because local people are not going anywhere when they invest like they have here with the Jones family, because they are putting down deeper roots in the communities from whence they come,” he said.

The new business is the brainchild of local dentist Dr. Duane Jones, whose family hails from Hanley’s Road in Gingerland. The Jones family has operated the Liamuiga Funeral Home and Crematory on St. Kitts for a number of years.

The premier encouraged local persons with ideas to seize the opportunities that both islands of the federation have to offer, and to continue to invest because ultimately the people of St. Kitts and Nevis can’t depend on anyone but themselves to build the islands.

Meantime, Deputy Premier of Nevis Hon. Alexis Jeffers, who is also the Area Representative for the St. James’ Parish acknowledged that it was a proud moment to have the business constructed and opened in that area. He admonished the entity’s owners to be good corporate citizens.

“I want to welcome you and wish you well. By coming here, it says you have some confidence in the Nevis economy, and hopefully many more businesses will see the need to extend their wings and come to these areas, which would mean the Nevis business landscape would be extended beyond Charlestown and its surrounding areas.

“Here [St. James’] would be somewhat of a new frontier for many, and I want to see many more businesses coming to the area. In whatever shape or form we welcome you,” he said.

Jessenia Jones, Manager of the facility, said the Oualie Funeral Home & Crematory is the culmination of a four-year journey that begins its commitment to the people of Nevis, thereby creating a space to elevate the funeral services offered on the island.