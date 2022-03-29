Painting depicting Alexander Hamilton donated to Nevis Museum

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2022) – – A painting depicting Nevisian-born Founding Father of the United States, Alexander Hamilton, has been donated to the Alexander Hamilton Museum in Charlestown, Nevis.

During a brief ceremony at his Pinney’s Estate office on Tuesday, March 29, Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley handed over the painting to Ms. Jahnel Nisbett, Director of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society.

He revealed that the artwork was donated by Mr. Albert Harris, who is from St. Kitts but has lived most of his life in Canada.

“He is an artist, and he did this painting of a depiction of Hamilton, and his request is that we find a home for this somewhere in the museum. So I thought it was an appropriate time to present this for the purposes of getting it into the museum. We hope to be able to display it in the name of Albert but also as a depiction of Nevis’ most famous son, Alexander Hamilton,” he said.

Also present for the handing over were Mr. Richard Lupinacci and Mr. Sergio Villavicientio, Vice President of the Alexander Hamilton Society in new York.

The Alexander Hamilton Museum, a popular tourist attraction, is located along the Charlestown waterfront in the old stone house where he was born and lived during his childhood. Hamilton, whose father was from Scotland and mother from Nevis, left the island as a teenager and went on to become America’s first Secretary of the Treasury. In fact, Hamilton was the founder and chief architect of the American financial system.