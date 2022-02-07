Permit needed ahead of plant material importation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 07, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the importation of plant material.

The general public, in particular businesses who will be preparing for Valentine’s Day and other events, are hereby reminded that you are required to obtain an Import Permit from the Department of Agriculture before placing an order to import plant material.

Imported live plants, cut flowers and branches, seeds and produce require an Import Permit from the Department and a Phytosanitary Certificate from the country of export in order to be permitted entry.

Please visit or contact the Plant Quarantine Unit in the Department of Agriculture (St. Kitts) at 467-1826 or Department of Agriculture (Nevis) at 469-5521 ext. 6511 for more information.