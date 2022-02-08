SKN congratulates Queen Elizabeth on 70th year of her Accession

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 08, 2022) — The following is a press release from Government House in St. Christopher and Nevis.

His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. today, 6th February, 2022, transmitted a Message of congratulation to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of Her Accession. It reads as follows:

The Private Secretary to The Queen

I would be grateful if you would convey to Her Majesty The Queen the congratulations of the People and Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis and on my own behalf on the 70th Anniversary of Her Accession in 1952.

We would be grateful if you would assure the Queen of our continued prayerful support for Her continued wellbeing and that we record our thanks for Her continued Service as Queen.

Respectfully,

Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton

GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D.

Governor-General

The Office of the Governor-General also received a message from her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of Her Accession.

Government House

St. Kitts

6th February, 2022

The Queen’s Accession Day message

Tomorrow, 6th February, marks the 70th anniversary of my Accession in 1952. It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.

As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.

As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for. These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.

I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.

This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.

And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities — after some difficult times for so many of us — in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.