Planned water outage for Bath Village changed to Saturday, August 20

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 18, 2022) – – The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department regarding a change to the outage scheduled for Bath Village:

Please be advised that the outage slated in Bath Village for Friday, August 19, 2022 has been changed to Saturday, August 20, 2022 the time remains 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this will cause to our consumers in the area.