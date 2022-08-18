Public Works Minister pleased with the progress of culvert and road repair project underway in Church Ground

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 18, 2022) – – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Public Works Department is presently undertaking a culvert and road repair project in Church Ground that will make the area safer for residents and motorists alike.

During a recent visit to the site of the roadwork, Mr. Jevon Liburd, Director of Public Works, informed that repairs were done to the existing culvert and the western retaining wall, in addition to the widening and resurfacing of the road, and relocation of utility poles. He outlined why the project was undertaken.

“In our planning for 2022 this section in Church Ground was a high priority for us. We wanted to get this section repaired as it was a safety hazard for the people walking and driving along this road.

“There was a section of the culvert on the western side which had a retaining wall where it had a mango tree, where some undermining had taken place, which had created a dangerous condition of this road way,” he said.

Mr. Williams pointed out that the work entailed was extensive. The PWD was also hired a stonemason to erect a stone wall along the mountain side of the road to add to the aesthetics and safety of the carriageway.

“This project though short, entailed a whole range of works. We are nearing completion. The asphalt work was done just prior to Culturama and now we are just erecting the safety bannisters along the retaining wall as a protective barrier against traffic. Once that is finished we will do some back filling, some clean up and landscaping, and that will bring the project to completion.”

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works in the NIA, noted his satisfaction with the progress made thus far. He expressed thanks the NIA Cabinet and to the Public Works team for bringing the projection to fruition.

“I want to thank the Public Works Department for overseeing and executing this project because I believe that the quality of work we are seeing here is comparable anywhere. I also want to particularly thank the residents of this area who were directly affected by the work, especially the Clarke family immediately west of this project- they would have endured the dust and the noise and the inconvenience.

“I want to say to the people of Church Ground into Hamilton as well, that now they can have a more secure carriageway to get to and from their various homes and businesses. At the end of it our aim is to ensure we create safe passage way throughout the length and breadth of Nevis, and this is one such project where we have been able to accomplish that,” he said.

The Public Works Director said work on the Church Ground culvert and road should be completed within the next few weeks.