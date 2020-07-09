Police on Nevis warn against unauthorized events which breach Covid-19 Regulations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 09, 2020) — Superintendent Lyndon David, Commander of the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is warning persons against hosting parties and other social events in which many persons gather, citing it is a breach of the Statutory Rules and Orders no. 27 of the 2020 Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations.

Superintendent David was at the time making a presentation at the July 06, 2020, Nevis COVID-19 Task Force briefing at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point.

“We have realized that there are a number of persons who are organizing events which will require a large gathering of people. We are saying to you these activities will not be permitted; and there are some persons who are advertising [events] and have not consulted with police, and we are saying these activities will not be allowed to continue because we run the risk of spreading the COVID-19,” he said.

He suggested that businesses wishing to have light musical entertainment, could use a small sound system.

Under the Statutory Rules and Orders no. 27 of the 2020 Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations, no person shall host, attend or visit a private party, other types of entertainment or any other type of social event.

Business operators breaching the regulations could be fined $5,000 and/or serve a term in jail not exceeding six months if convicted. They would also have to forfeit any goods or money collected in respect of which the offence has been committed.

As it relates to the hosting of private parties, persons who commit this offence can be prosecuted and suffer the same consequences as businesses.

During the briefing, the superintendent took the opportunity to remind individuals of the restrictions under the Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations, which pertains to visiting persons who are quarantined at the government facility.

“We have persons occupying the quarantine site. We’re saying to loved ones, remember it is an offence to visit these facilities. So we are saying to you, you can communicate with your loved ones via the cellphone, or if you want to use Skype or Zoom you can do so but to physically go there you will be breaching the regulations, and you will be summonsed or arrested,” he said.

The senior police officer encouraged persons to comply with the regulations since the quarantine was for a short period.

“I do believe that once all goes well, maybe by early next week you might see them, so we are saying to you, just cooperate and comply and let us have a smooth process,” he advised.

Superintendent David also appealed to passenger bus drivers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by wearing their masks, ensuring passengers do so as well, and having hand sanitizer available when persons enter the bus.

The Statutory Rules and Orders no. 27 of the 2020 of the Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations is in force for the period June 27 to July 25, 2020.