Premier Brantley joins all of Nevis in mourning the passing of Hastings and Mova Daniel

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 14, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has publicly registered his condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Hastings and Mrs. Mova Daniel.

Mr. Daniel was a leading local realtor and businessman and Mrs. Daniel was a former Court Administrator in the Nevis High Court.

“Let me join with so many in extending condolences to the family of the late Hastings Daniel. Hastings was a well-known figure here in Nevis and in St. Kitts. I want to publicly convey my condolences to his son Ron Daniel and his grandchildren, Ron’s three sons, his relatives at home and those abroad, including the former Deputy Premier the Honourable Hensley Daniel. Hastings was his older brother,” Premier Brantley expressed during his radio talk show ‘On the Mark’ on November 13.

Mr. Daniel regrettably would have passed just a short time after he buried his wife Mova.

Premier Brantley said, “So we would have lost both Mister and Missus Daniel in very short order and so I want to extend condolences to the family of Mova Daniel as well.”

The Premier said while death is inevitable, loss and grief cause profound sadness for those still living. He encourage all to use the gift of life for the best purposes and to ensure that “we take care of each other, we tell the people that we love that we love them, and we show them that we love them.”