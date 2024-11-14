NIA Ministry of Health announces vacancy for a Psychiatrist

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 14, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invite eligible persons to apply for the post of Psychiatrist.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Health is searching for a qualified and experienced individual to fill the position of Psychiatrist at the Behavioral Health & Wellness Centre. The individual will be accountable to the Medical Officer of Health and will be responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. One will also be responsible for assessing the mental and physical aspects of psychological conditions.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The subsequent is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Psychiatrist:

Oversee the daily operations and staff of the department

Assess and screen patients by conducting psychiatric evaluations, including interviews, medical histories, physical exams, observations, and psychological testing.

Analyze data and results of assessments to effectively diagnose patients.

Responsible for the care and treatment of patients admitted to the Alexandra Hospital.

Communicate and collaborate with Specialist Physicians regarding patients who require advanced intervention.

Develop a treatment plan in accordance with the patient’s needs. Measure the patient’s progress.

Measure the patient’s progress against the developed plan.

Prescribe and administer medications according to diagnosis.

Monitor patients to determine efficacy and potential side effects of medications.

Consult and collaborate with other physicians including psychologists, counselors, and nurses to assess and adjust care/treatment plans as necessary.

Communicate with patients (and their relatives where appropriate) regarding their care and progress

Generate medical reports, medical certificates, and sick leave as necessary.

Coordinate community health education sessions.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Medical Degree (MD or MBBS) from an accredited medical school and the completion of an approved psychiatric residency. Three (3) to five (5) years of work experience

Valid board certification in Psychiatry

Medical License issued by the St. Kitts & Nevis Medical Board and a Criminal/Police Certificate

Excellent knowledge and familiarity with the current Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5-TR) of Mental Disorders criteria

Strong working knowledge of general psychiatric principles and practices

Adept at crisis assessment tools and techniques

Effective Leadership abilities. Computer Literacy

Excellent Communication skills – written, verbal, and interpersonal skills

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and as a part of a team

SALARY: The proposed salary scale is N43

LOCATION: Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 29th, 2024, to:

EMAIL: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at shelisa.martin@niagovkn.com and min.health@niagovkn.com

MAILING ADDRESS: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs,

Nevis Island Administration, Administration Building, Charlestown